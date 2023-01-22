Gaotu Techedu Inc. (NYSE:GOTU) Short Interest Update

Gaotu Techedu Inc. (NYSE:GOTU – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,660,000 shares, a decline of 6.8% from the December 15th total of 10,360,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,820,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days. Currently, 6.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gaotu Techedu

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GOTU. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Gaotu Techedu during the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in Gaotu Techedu during the second quarter valued at approximately $85,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Gaotu Techedu during the second quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Gaotu Techedu during the second quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its stake in Gaotu Techedu by 236.7% during the second quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 66,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 46,658 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.91% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Gaotu Techedu in a research report on Friday, December 30th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $1.30 price target on the stock.

Gaotu Techedu Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE GOTU traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,805,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,576,377. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.73. Gaotu Techedu has a one year low of $0.64 and a one year high of $4.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $974.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.07 and a beta of -1.12.

Gaotu Techedu (NYSE:GOTU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Gaotu Techedu had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 8.29%. The business had revenue of $85.21 million during the quarter.

About Gaotu Techedu

Gaotu Techedu, Inc is a technology-driven education company. Its core expertise is in online K-12 courses, and online K-12 large-class after-school tutoring service provider in China. The company’s K-12 courses cover all primary and secondary grades. It also offers foreign language, professional and interest courses.

