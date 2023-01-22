Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,240,000 shares, an increase of 43.6% from the December 15th total of 1,560,000 shares. Currently, 2.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 673,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.3 days.

Gates Industrial Trading Up 2.2 %

GTES traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $12.46. 354,869 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 390,651. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.29. Gates Industrial has a 52-week low of $9.40 and a 52-week high of $16.44. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a PE ratio of 18.32 and a beta of 1.54.

Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 4th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.04. Gates Industrial had a return on equity of 9.66% and a net margin of 5.71%. The company had revenue of $860.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $896.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. Gates Industrial’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Gates Industrial will post 0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gates Industrial

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in Gates Industrial by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 9,592,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,692,000 after purchasing an additional 58,158 shares in the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP raised its position in Gates Industrial by 23.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 6,793,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,437,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270,738 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Gates Industrial by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,878,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,739,000 after purchasing an additional 53,861 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Gates Industrial by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,742,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,289,000 after purchasing an additional 13,846 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Gates Industrial by 24.1% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,394,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,896,000 after purchasing an additional 852,112 shares in the last quarter.

GTES has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on Gates Industrial from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Gates Industrial from $19.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Gates Industrial from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Gates Industrial from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on Gates Industrial from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.28.

Gates Industrial Company Profile

Gates Industrial Corporation PLC designs and manufactures power transmission equipment. Its products serves harsh and hazardous industries such as agriculture, construction, manufacturing and energy, to everyday consumer applications such as printers, power washers, automatic doors and vacuum cleaners and virtually every form of transportation.

