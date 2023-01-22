Gateway Protocol (GWP) Trading Down 0% Over Last Week

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 22nd. One Gateway Protocol token can now be purchased for about $2.48 or 0.00010963 BTC on exchanges. Gateway Protocol has a total market capitalization of $67.07 million and approximately $2.48 worth of Gateway Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Gateway Protocol has traded down 0% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Gateway Protocol Profile

Gateway Protocol’s launch date was February 23rd, 2022. Gateway Protocol’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 27,063,134 tokens. The official message board for Gateway Protocol is medium.com/@gw.protocol. Gateway Protocol’s official Twitter account is @gwprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Gateway Protocol is www.gwprotocol.com.

Buying and Selling Gateway Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Gateway Protocol (GWP) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Gateway Protocol has a current supply of 3,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Gateway Protocol is 2.47818154 USD and is down -0.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $2.48 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.gwprotocol.com/.”

