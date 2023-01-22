GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC) Research Coverage Started at Redburn Partners

Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Edward Jones started coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. They set a hold rating on the stock.

GE HealthCare Technologies Stock Up 4.4 %

Shares of GE HealthCare Technologies stock opened at $66.77 on Thursday. GE HealthCare Technologies has a 12 month low of $53.00 and a 12 month high of $67.82.

GE HealthCare Technologies Company Profile

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc provides medical technology, pharmaceutical diagnostics, and digital solutions in the United States. The company is based in Chicago, Illinois.

