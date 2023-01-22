Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK) Stock Position Lifted by Gratus Capital LLC

Gratus Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK – Get Rating) by 30.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 422,149 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 97,607 shares during the period. Gratus Capital LLC owned about 1.00% of Genco Shipping & Trading worth $5,290,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,728 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 526 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 17,162 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 1,212 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. 67.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Genco Shipping & Trading Stock Up 6.4 %

GNK stock traded up $1.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $17.48. 897,285 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 666,591. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.63. The firm has a market cap of $739.93 million, a P/E ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.21. Genco Shipping & Trading Limited has a 1-year low of $11.92 and a 1-year high of $27.15.

Genco Shipping & Trading Increases Dividend

Genco Shipping & Trading ( NYSE:GNK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The shipping company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.12. Genco Shipping & Trading had a net margin of 37.21% and a return on equity of 22.98%. The company had revenue of $96.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.19 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Genco Shipping & Trading Limited will post 3.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 28th. Investors of record on Monday, November 21st were paid a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 18th. This is a boost from Genco Shipping & Trading’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 17.85%. Genco Shipping & Trading’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.58%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on GNK. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research lowered their target price on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 26th. Alliance Global Partners lowered their target price on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from $31.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.20.

Genco Shipping & Trading Company Profile

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company owns and operates dry bulk carrier vessels to transports iron ore, coal, grains, steel products, and other dry-bulk cargoes. It charters its vessels primarily to trading houses, including commodities traders; producers; and government-owned entities.

