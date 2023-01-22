Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) Shares Sold by EULAV Asset Management

EULAV Asset Management trimmed its stake in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. EULAV Asset Management’s holdings in Generac were worth $3,563,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GNRC. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Generac by 144.5% during the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,364 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $956,000 after buying an additional 3,170 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Generac by 8.2% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 8,421 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,500,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. ACG Wealth raised its stake in shares of Generac by 50.9% during the third quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 13,471 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,400,000 after purchasing an additional 4,544 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP raised its stake in shares of Generac by 10.8% during the third quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 15,899 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,832,000 after purchasing an additional 1,546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. acquired a new stake in Generac in the third quarter worth about $1,645,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GNRC. Bank of America cut Generac from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Generac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $485.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Generac from $135.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Generac from $155.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Generac from $181.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $226.33.

Generac Trading Up 3.0 %

Shares of GNRC opened at $108.49 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.87 billion, a PE ratio of 16.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $86.29 and a 12-month high of $329.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $163.61.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.13. Generac had a return on equity of 26.03% and a net margin of 10.29%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 8.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of Generac stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.05, for a total transaction of $595,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 595,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,950,823.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Generac news, Director Robert D. Dixon bought 2,000 shares of Generac stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $97.27 per share, with a total value of $194,540.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $865,216.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.05, for a total value of $595,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 595,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,950,823.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Generac

(Get Rating)

Generac Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of power generation equipment and other power products. It operates through the following segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes the legacy Generac, and the impact of acquisitions that are based in the U.S. and Canada.

Featured Articles

