General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Shares Sold by Wulff Hansen & CO.

Wulff Hansen & CO. lessened its stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,965 shares of the company’s stock after selling 620 shares during the period. General Mills comprises approximately 1.5% of Wulff Hansen & CO.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Wulff Hansen & CO.’s holdings in General Mills were worth $1,223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GIS. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Mills during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Capital Analysts LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Mills by 95.0% in the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Selway Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of General Mills in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Mills in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Mills in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.48% of the company’s stock.

General Mills Stock Performance

NYSE GIS opened at $77.46 on Friday. General Mills, Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.67 and a 1 year high of $88.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.67 billion, a PE ratio of 16.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.34. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.30.

General Mills Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 9th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.09%.

In other news, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 1,955 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.99, for a total transaction of $168,110.45. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,474,384.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other General Mills news, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 8,682 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $711,924.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,124,774. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 1,955 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.99, for a total value of $168,110.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,146 shares in the company, valued at $1,474,384.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 109,829 shares of company stock valued at $9,076,630 in the last three months. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GIS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on General Mills in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on General Mills from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on General Mills from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. StockNews.com cut General Mills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, BNP Paribas initiated coverage on General Mills in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.57.

About General Mills

(Get Rating)

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream, nutrition bars, wellness beverages, and savory and grain snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

Featured Stories

