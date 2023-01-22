GeoPark Limited (NYSE:GPRK) Short Interest Up 14.2% in December

GeoPark Limited (NYSE:GPRK – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 318,600 shares, a growth of 14.2% from the December 15th total of 278,900 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 198,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GeoPark

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of GeoPark in the 4th quarter worth approximately $211,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in GeoPark during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $103,029,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in GeoPark during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $127,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of GeoPark by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 38,704 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $454,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of GeoPark by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 50,915 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $597,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.73% of the company’s stock.

Get GeoPark alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on GPRK. TheStreet upgraded shares of GeoPark from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Bradesco Corretora lowered shares of GeoPark from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of GeoPark in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

GeoPark Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:GPRK traded up $0.22 during trading on Friday, reaching $15.45. 190,112 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 207,424. GeoPark has a 12 month low of $10.26 and a 12 month high of $18.52. The firm has a market cap of $930.68 million, a PE ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.87.

GeoPark (NYSE:GPRK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The oil and gas company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.04. GeoPark had a net margin of 20.49% and a return on equity of 20,879.98%. The business had revenue of $258.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $254.00 million. Research analysts expect that GeoPark will post 3.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GeoPark Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 23rd were issued a $0.127 dividend. This represents a $0.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 22nd. GeoPark’s payout ratio is presently 14.70%.

GeoPark Company Profile

(Get Rating)

GeoPark Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas reserves in Chile, Colombia, Brazil, Argentina, and Ecuador. As of December 31, 2021, the company had working and/or economic interests in 42 hydrocarbons blocks. It had net proved reserves of 87.8 million barrels of oil equivalent.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for GeoPark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GeoPark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.