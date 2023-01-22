Gifto Price Up 5% This Week (GTO)

Gifto (GTO) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 22nd. One Gifto token can currently be purchased for $0.0257 or 0.00000113 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Gifto has a total market cap of $25.67 million and $15.44 million worth of Gifto was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Gifto has traded up 5% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Gifto alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00003075 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0617 or 0.00000274 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0766 or 0.00000340 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $94.85 or 0.00420387 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0274 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6,657.91 or 0.29508083 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $146.41 or 0.00648894 BTC.

About Gifto

Gifto launched on December 13th, 2017. Gifto’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 999,271,532 tokens. The official website for Gifto is gifto.io. The Reddit community for Gifto is https://reddit.com/r/gifto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Gifto’s official Twitter account is @giftometaverse and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Gifto is giftoprotocol.blogspot.com.

Gifto Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The GIFTO Protocol is a decentralized universal gifting protocol for 2.2 billion digital content consumption market. GIFTO Protocol allows for the creation and exchange of virtual gifts, built on smart contracts and blockchain technology, that in turn will create a decentralized consumer-driven virtual economic system. Users can Send and Receive GIFTO, the platform's ERC20 token, on any Social Media Platform.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gifto directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gifto should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Gifto using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Gifto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Gifto and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.