GMO Payment Gateway, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GMYTF) Short Interest Up 14.6% in December

GMO Payment Gateway, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GMYTF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 564,300 shares, an increase of 14.6% from the December 15th total of 492,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1,881.0 days.
GMO Payment Gateway Stock Performance
OTCMKTS GMYTF remained flat at C$75.00 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$75.00. GMO Payment Gateway has a 52-week low of C$64.10 and a 52-week high of C$125.00.
About GMO Payment Gateway
