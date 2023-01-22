Governance OHM (GOHM) Trading 2.6% Higher Over Last Week

Governance OHM (GOHM) traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 21st. During the last week, Governance OHM has traded 2.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Governance OHM has a total market capitalization of $196.16 million and approximately $814,049.63 worth of Governance OHM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Governance OHM token can now be bought for about $2,603.83 or 0.11425331 BTC on exchanges.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00003058 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0616 or 0.00000270 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0765 or 0.00000335 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 18% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000006 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $94.69 or 0.00414726 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded 16.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0289 or 0.00000126 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $6,646.46 or 0.29110686 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $159.34 or 0.00697889 BTC.
Governance OHM Profile
Governance OHM’s launch date was November 23rd, 2021. Governance OHM’s total supply is 113,153 tokens. The official website for Governance OHM is www.olympusdao.finance. The Reddit community for Governance OHM is https://reddit.com/r/olympusdao. The official message board for Governance OHM is olympusdao.medium.com. Governance OHM’s official Twitter account is @olympusdao and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Governance OHM
