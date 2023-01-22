Grandfield & Dodd LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS)

Grandfield & Dodd LLC increased its stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,071 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 795 shares during the period. Grandfield & Dodd LLC’s holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,290,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IONS. Ziegler Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $769,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 355.7% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 614,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,760,000 after acquiring an additional 479,900 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $844,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 32.9% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 452,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,026,000 after purchasing an additional 112,044 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waddell & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $372,000. 87.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IONS stock traded up $0.18 on Friday, hitting $40.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,796,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,031,178. Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.25 and a 1 year high of $48.82. The company has a quick ratio of 7.52, a current ratio of 7.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $39.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.83.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:IONS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.41. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 0.91% and a return on equity of 1.18%. The business had revenue of $160.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.48 million. Research analysts expect that Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on IONS. Morgan Stanley lowered Ionis Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $56.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals to $44.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.22.

In other news, Director Joseph Klein III sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $80,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,791 shares in the company, valued at approximately $671,640. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Ionis Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Eric Swayze sold 5,631 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.74, for a total value of $223,775.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,041 shares in the company, valued at $1,193,829.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph Klein III sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $80,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $671,640. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 40,977 shares of company stock valued at $1,622,348. Company insiders own 2.36% of the company’s stock.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of human therapeutic drugs using antisense technology. It operates through the Ionis Core and Akcea Therapeutics segments. The Ionis Core segment exploits a novel drug discovery platform to generate a pipeline of drugs. The Akcea Therapeutics segment develops and commercializes drugs for cardiometabolic diseases.

