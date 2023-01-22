Grandfield & Dodd LLC Buys 12,789 Shares of Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB)

Grandfield & Dodd LLC increased its stake in shares of Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 164,324 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,789 shares during the period. Grandfield & Dodd LLC owned about 0.31% of Blackbaud worth $7,240,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Blackbaud in the second quarter valued at $43,000. UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in shares of Blackbaud by 51.0% in the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 811 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Blackbaud in the 3rd quarter valued at about $90,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Blackbaud by 51.6% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,680 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Blackbaud by 20.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,232 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. 97.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Blackbaud stock traded up $0.51 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $61.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 315,819 shares, compared to its average volume of 139,744. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $58.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.55. Blackbaud, Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.54 and a 1-year high of $71.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Blackbaud ( NASDAQ:BLKB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The technology company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.11. Blackbaud had a negative net margin of 3.03% and a positive return on equity of 6.95%. The company had revenue of $261.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $261.38 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Blackbaud, Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Kevin P. Gregoire sold 1,023 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.78, for a total transaction of $60,131.94. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 97,358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,722,703.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BLKB. StockNews.com started coverage on Blackbaud in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Blackbaud from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd.

Blackbaud, Inc provides cloud software solutions to higher education institutions, K-12 schools, healthcare organizations, faith communities, arts and cultural organizations, foundations, companies, and individual change agents in the United States and internationally. The company offers fundraising and relationship management solutions, such as Blackbaud Raiser's Edge NXT and Blackbaud CRM, Blackbaud eTapestry, Blackbaud TeamRaiser, JustGiving, and Blackbaud Guided Fundraising and Blackbaud Volunteer Network Fundraising; marketing and engagement solutions, including Blackbaud Luminate Online, Blackbaud Online Express, and Blackbaud School Website System; and financial management solutions comprising Blackbaud Financial Edge NXT, Blackbaud Tuition Management, and Blackbaud Financial Aid Management.

