Grandfield & Dodd LLC Decreases Stake in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Grandfield & Dodd LLC lowered its holdings in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) by 36.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,240 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,462 shares during the quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $360,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new stake in Consolidated Edison during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Consolidated Edison during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 327.6% during the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 325 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. Motco bought a new stake in Consolidated Edison during the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Consolidated Edison during the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

Consolidated Edison Trading Up 1.4 %

ED stock traded up $1.31 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $93.79. 2,507,506 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,309,405. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 52-week low of $78.10 and a 52-week high of $102.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.83. The business has a 50 day moving average of $95.82 and a 200-day moving average of $94.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.66, a P/E/G ratio of 9.63 and a beta of 0.34.

Consolidated Edison Increases Dividend

Consolidated Edison ( NYSE:ED Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.16. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 8.17% and a net margin of 11.25%. The business had revenue of $4.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. This is an increase from Consolidated Edison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.45%. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is 66.25%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ED has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $75.00 to $69.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $94.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $94.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Consolidated Edison has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.64.

Consolidated Edison Profile

(Get Rating)

Consolidated Edison, Inc operates as a holding company, which through its subsidiaries engages in the business of regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery. It operates through the following segments: Consolidated Edison Company of New York(CECONY), Orange and Rockland Utilities(O&R), Con Edison Clean Energy Businesses and Con Edison Transmission.

