Grandfield & Dodd LLC Decreases Stake in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Grandfield & Dodd LLC decreased its holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,896 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 240 shares during the quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $4,460,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ECL. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Ecolab by 1.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,544,497 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,780,863,000 after buying an additional 146,785 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Ecolab by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,079,882 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $543,784,000 after acquiring an additional 32,366 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,563,535 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $448,548,000 after acquiring an additional 104,282 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Ecolab by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,336,675 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $342,744,000 after purchasing an additional 210,695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirova US LLC raised its holdings in Ecolab by 6.1% during the second quarter. Mirova US LLC now owns 1,794,618 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $275,940,000 after purchasing an additional 103,590 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Ecolab alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ecolab news, Director David Maclennan bought 800 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $139.66 per share, for a total transaction of $111,728.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 12,597 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,759,297.02. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ecolab Trading Up 2.9 %

Shares of NYSE ECL traded up $4.28 during trading on Friday, hitting $152.88. 1,277,937 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 844,888. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $148.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $154.12. Ecolab Inc. has a 1 year low of $131.04 and a 1 year high of $203.49.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.03). Ecolab had a return on equity of 18.10% and a net margin of 8.13%. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.68 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.47 EPS for the current year.

Ecolab Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 20th were paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This is an increase from Ecolab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 19th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. Ecolab’s payout ratio is 53.94%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ECL shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Ecolab from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $175.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Ecolab from $181.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Mizuho increased their target price on Ecolab from $158.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Barclays cut Ecolab from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $170.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $173.13.

About Ecolab

(Get Rating)

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ecolab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecolab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.