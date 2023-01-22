Grandfield & Dodd LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Grandfield & Dodd LLC reduced its position in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 297,356 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 3,048 shares during the quarter. Devon Energy accounts for approximately 1.5% of Grandfield & Dodd LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Grandfield & Dodd LLC’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $17,880,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DVN. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in Devon Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in Devon Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC bought a new stake in Devon Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Devon Energy in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Devon Energy in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. 78.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Devon Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DVN traded up $0.67 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $64.75. 7,093,792 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,183,922. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.03. Devon Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $42.87 and a 1 year high of $79.40. The company has a market cap of $42.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.80, a PEG ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Devon Energy Cuts Dividend

Devon Energy ( NYSE:DVN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The energy company reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.05. Devon Energy had a net margin of 33.01% and a return on equity of 53.17%. The business had revenue of $5.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.91 billion. Equities analysts predict that Devon Energy Co. will post 8.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, December 12th were paid a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 9th. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.34%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.56%.

Insider Activity

In other Devon Energy news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 5,557 shares of Devon Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.48, for a total value of $391,657.36. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 258,981 shares in the company, valued at $18,252,980.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on DVN. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $62.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Raymond James increased their target price on Devon Energy from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $98.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $80.00 to $78.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Argus raised their price objective on Devon Energy from $77.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.78.

Devon Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Barnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil. The company was founded by J. Larry Nichols and John W. Nichols in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

Featured Articles

