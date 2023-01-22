Grandfield & Dodd LLC Has $29.52 Million Stock Holdings in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

Grandfield & Dodd LLC raised its stake in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 649,585 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,538 shares during the period. Hormel Foods accounts for 2.4% of Grandfield & Dodd LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Grandfield & Dodd LLC owned 0.12% of Hormel Foods worth $29,520,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in HRL. Hills Bank & Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 6,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. lifted its position in Hormel Foods by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 26,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,277,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 0.3% in the second quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc. now owns 68,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,253,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. grew its holdings in Hormel Foods by 4.0% during the second quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 6,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co raised its position in Hormel Foods by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 14,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $659,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. 39.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:HRL traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $44.58. 2,119,997 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,302,715. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $46.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $24.36 billion, a PE ratio of 24.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.17. Hormel Foods Co. has a 12-month low of $44.08 and a 12-month high of $55.11.

Hormel Foods ( NYSE:HRL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.33 billion. Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 13.62% and a net margin of 8.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 17th will be paid a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 13th. This is a boost from Hormel Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.11%.

In other news, CEO James P. Snee sold 31,283 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.66, for a total value of $1,490,947.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 234,999 shares in the company, valued at $11,200,052.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO James P. Snee sold 31,283 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.66, for a total value of $1,490,947.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 234,999 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,200,052.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Patrick J. Connor sold 1,577 shares of Hormel Foods stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.88, for a total value of $73,929.76. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 22,682 shares in the company, valued at $1,063,332.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hormel Foods in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Hormel Foods from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.17.

Hormel Foods Corp. engages in the production of meat and food products. It operates through the following segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International and Other. The Grocery Products segment focuses on the processing, marketing, and sale of shelf-stable food products sold in the retail market.

