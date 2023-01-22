Grandfield & Dodd LLC Purchases 10,962 Shares of Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL)

Grandfield & Dodd LLC lifted its position in shares of Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 313,343 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 10,962 shares during the quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC owned approximately 0.37% of Hexcel worth $16,210,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 8,268 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 922 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Hexcel by 17.0% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,064 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $658,000 after buying an additional 1,609 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in Hexcel by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 17,097 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after acquiring an additional 1,641 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Hexcel by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,823 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after acquiring an additional 2,567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 22.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 34,884 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,087,000 after acquiring an additional 6,443 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HXL. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Hexcel from $66.00 to $61.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Hexcel from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Hexcel from $52.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on Hexcel in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Hexcel in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.56.

In related news, insider Gina Fitzsimons sold 1,257 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.64, for a total transaction of $77,481.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,538 shares in the company, valued at $94,802.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

HXL traded up $0.30 during trading on Friday, reaching $60.02. 600,224 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 342,136. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.26 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 1.35. Hexcel Co. has a 1 year low of $47.38 and a 1 year high of $65.82.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The aerospace company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $364.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $398.38 million. Hexcel had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 6.01%. The business’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.13 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Hexcel Co. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 4th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. Hexcel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.50%.

Hexcel Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of lightweight structural materials. It includes carbon fibers, specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, honeycomb, adhesives, radio frequency / electromagnetic interference (RF/EMI) and microwave absorbing materials, engineered honeycomb and composite structures.

