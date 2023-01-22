Grandfield & Dodd LLC Reduces Position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Grandfield & Dodd LLC decreased its holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,425 shares of the company’s stock after selling 451 shares during the quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $840,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of KMB. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 3.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,658,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,542,866,000 after purchasing an additional 606,657 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,445,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $670,678,000 after acquiring an additional 397,337 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the 1st quarter worth $54,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 2.9% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,981,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,043,000 after acquiring an additional 111,152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,143,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,835,000 after buying an additional 308,379 shares during the period. 74.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Kimberly-Clark alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on KMB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded Kimberly-Clark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 2nd. Barclays increased their price target on Kimberly-Clark to $127.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Kimberly-Clark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $137.00 to $139.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.17.

Kimberly-Clark Price Performance

Shares of KMB traded up $2.97 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $135.13. The stock had a trading volume of 2,327,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,165,312. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 52 week low of $108.74 and a 52 week high of $144.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.08, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $135.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $129.31. The company has a market capitalization of $45.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.40.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.01 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 250.21% and a net margin of 8.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.62 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kimberly-Clark Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th were issued a dividend of $1.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is 87.88%.

Kimberly-Clark Profile

(Get Rating)

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, swimpants, training and youth pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly-Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly-Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.