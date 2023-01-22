Grandfield & Dodd LLC Sells 4,294 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Grandfield & Dodd LLC lowered its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,929 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,294 shares during the period. Grandfield & Dodd LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $260,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of T. Beacon Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of AT&T in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of AT&T in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Win Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AT&T by 65.9% in the 2nd quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 1,581 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares during the period. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new position in shares of AT&T in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AT&T in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 51.86% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of T stock traded up $0.29 on Friday, hitting $19.23. The stock had a trading volume of 37,836,624 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,722,182. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.13. The company has a market cap of $137.05 billion, a PE ratio of 7.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.61. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $14.46 and a one year high of $21.53.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.07. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.24% and a net margin of 14.44%. The company had revenue of $30.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 9th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.77%. AT&T’s payout ratio is 41.11%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on T shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of AT&T from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Argus raised shares of AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of AT&T from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. Moffett Nathanson reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of AT&T from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.67.

About AT&T

(Get Rating)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

