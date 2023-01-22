Grandfield & Dodd LLC Trims Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Grandfield & Dodd LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,199 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 129 shares during the quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $2,260,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. bought a new position in shares of Adobe during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 123.7% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 85 shares of the software company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Urban Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Adobe during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Financial Enhancement Group LLC raised its position in Adobe by 338.1% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 92 shares of the software company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Adobe alerts:

Insider Transactions at Adobe

In related news, Director John E. Warnock sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.60, for a total transaction of $5,433,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 383,465 shares in the company, valued at $122,555,414. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director John E. Warnock sold 3,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $341.91, for a total value of $1,025,730.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 380,465 shares in the company, valued at $130,084,788.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.60, for a total transaction of $5,433,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 383,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $122,555,414. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,861 shares of company stock worth $9,059,395 over the last quarter. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Adobe Stock Performance

ADBE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Adobe from $350.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Adobe from $332.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $320.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Adobe from $440.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Adobe from $310.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $412.81.

NASDAQ ADBE traded up $13.85 on Friday, reaching $356.38. 3,149,369 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,796,320. Adobe Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $274.73 and a fifty-two week high of $540.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of $163.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $337.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $348.11.

Adobe Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.