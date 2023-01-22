Graphite Bio (NASDAQ:GRPH) Stock Rating Lowered by Bank of America

Bank of America lowered shares of Graphite Bio (NASDAQ:GRPH – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have $3.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $7.00.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on GRPH. SVB Leerink downgraded Graphite Bio from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lowered their price target for the company from $11.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Graphite Bio from $11.00 to $4.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded Graphite Bio from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lowered their price target for the company from $14.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $7.43.

Graphite Bio Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:GRPH opened at $1.93 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $112.23 million, a P/E ratio of -1.10 and a beta of 0.38. Graphite Bio has a 52 week low of $1.59 and a 52 week high of $11.30. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.25.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Graphite Bio ( NASDAQ:GRPH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.04. Sell-side analysts expect that Graphite Bio will post -1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GRPH. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in Graphite Bio in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Graphite Bio during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Graphite Bio during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Graphite Bio during the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Graphite Bio during the second quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.51% of the company’s stock.

About Graphite Bio

Graphite Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage gene editing company, engages in developing therapies for serious and life-threatening diseases in the United States. It offers GPH101, a gene-edited autologous hematopoietic stem cell product candidate to directly correct the mutation that causes sickle cell disease and restore normal adult hemoglobin expression; GPH201 for the treatment of X-linked severe combined immunodeficiency syndrome; and GPH301, a product candidate for the treatment of Gaucher disease, a genetic disorder that results in a deficiency in the glucocerebrosidase enzyme.

