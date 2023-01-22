Gratus Capital LLC Acquires 3,370 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Gratus Capital LLC increased its position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,533 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,370 shares during the quarter. Lockheed Martin comprises approximately 1.5% of Gratus Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Gratus Capital LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $14,499,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lee Financial Co grew its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 367.6% during the 1st quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 477 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 240.0% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 4,124 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,821,000 after purchasing an additional 2,911 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 56.8% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 23,153 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $9,995,000 after purchasing an additional 8,389 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 18.4% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 28,807 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $12,716,000 after purchasing an additional 4,472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 20.4% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 107,366 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $47,391,000 after purchasing an additional 18,201 shares in the last quarter. 75.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Lockheed Martin Stock Up 0.9 %
Shares of LMT stock traded up $3.97 on Friday, hitting $443.28. The stock had a trading volume of 1,409,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,130,712. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $475.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $443.64. Lockheed Martin Co. has a one year low of $365.34 and a one year high of $498.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $116.17 billion, a PE ratio of 20.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.73.
Lockheed Martin Profile
Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.
