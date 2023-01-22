Gratus Capital LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Gratus Capital LLC raised its holdings in Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Gratus Capital LLC’s holdings in AON were worth $2,612,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of AON. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of AON by 8,264.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. now owns 3,765,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,961,000 after acquiring an additional 3,719,990 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in AON by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,515,718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $678,439,000 after purchasing an additional 51,597 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC increased its position in AON by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 1,734,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $467,744,000 after purchasing an additional 260,537 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in AON by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,156,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $311,950,000 after purchasing an additional 126,678 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in AON by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,035,521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $337,197,000 after purchasing an additional 4,570 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.12% of the company’s stock.

AON stock traded up $6.44 during trading on Friday, hitting $325.40. 985,901 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 519,480. Aon plc has a 1 year low of $246.21 and a 1 year high of $341.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $304.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $290.17. The stock has a market cap of $67.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.27, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

AON ( NYSE:AON Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.81 billion. AON had a net margin of 22.49% and a return on equity of 445.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.74 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Aon plc will post 13.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 31st. AON’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.39%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on AON shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of AON from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of AON in a research report on Friday, January 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $363.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AON in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of AON from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of AON in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $310.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AON currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $311.70.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captives management; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

