Gratus Capital LLC Buys Shares of 206,113 Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX)

Gratus Capital LLC bought a new stake in Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 206,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,738,000. Gratus Capital LLC owned approximately 0.42% of Protagonist Therapeutics as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Protagonist Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Protagonist Therapeutics by 817.9% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 215,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,820,000 after acquiring an additional 192,463 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Protagonist Therapeutics by 8.5% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 76,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $649,000 after acquiring an additional 6,060 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Protagonist Therapeutics by 13.3% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 11,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 1,375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Protagonist Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $879,000. 91.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PTGX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BTIG Research decreased their price target on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from $50.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.50.

Protagonist Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of Protagonist Therapeutics stock traded down $0.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $11.66. 749,010 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 689,541. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.25. Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.91 and a 52-week high of $32.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $573.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.35 and a beta of 2.08.

Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.94) by $0.30. Protagonist Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 291.70% and a negative return on equity of 46.74%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Protagonist Therapeutics Profile

(Get Rating)

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops peptide-based therapeutic drugs to address hematology and blood disorders, and inflammatory and immunomodulatory diseases. It is developing rusfertide (PTG-300), an injectable hepcidin mimetic that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with polycythemia vera and hereditary hemochromatosis, as well as for the treatment of other blood disorders; PN-943, an oral, alpha-4-beta-7 integrin- specific antagonist peptide that is in Phase II clinical trials for treating inflammatory bowel disease (IBD); and PN-235, an orally delivered interleukin-23 receptor specific antagonist for the treatment of IBD and non-IBD indications.

Featured Articles

