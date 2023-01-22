Gratus Capital LLC Has $13.58 Million Stock Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Gratus Capital LLC grew its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 12.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,584 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,476 shares during the period. Broadcom accounts for 1.4% of Gratus Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Gratus Capital LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $13,579,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its stake in Broadcom by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,747 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $849,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Veracity Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Broadcom by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 537 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $118,000. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its position in Broadcom by 10.6% in the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 5,517 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,615,000 after buying an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bell Bank acquired a new stake in Broadcom in the second quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Institutional investors own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Insider Transactions at Broadcom

In related news, Director Justine Page sold 170 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $574.86, for a total value of $97,726.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,713,657.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Broadcom Price Performance

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AVGO. StockNews.com raised shares of Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Broadcom from $725.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $540.00 to $555.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Broadcom from $630.00 to $662.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, December 9th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $667.37.

Shares of Broadcom stock traded up $7.56 during trading on Friday, hitting $570.78. The stock had a trading volume of 2,295,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,827,300. The firm has a market cap of $238.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.08. Broadcom Inc. has a 12 month low of $415.07 and a 12 month high of $645.31. The business’s 50-day moving average is $549.52 and its 200 day moving average is $513.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 8th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $9.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.50 by $0.25. Broadcom had a net margin of 34.62% and a return on equity of 70.00%. The business had revenue of $8.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $7.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 37.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Broadcom Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th were issued a dividend of $4.60 per share. This is a positive change from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.10. This represents a $18.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 19th. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.43%.

Broadcom Profile

(Get Rating)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.