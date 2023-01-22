Gratus Capital LLC Makes New Investment in Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE)

Gratus Capital LLC purchased a new position in Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 223,804 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,664,000. Gratus Capital LLC owned approximately 1.63% of Eagle Bulk Shipping at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EGLE. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Eagle Bulk Shipping during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,496,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in the first quarter valued at about $363,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 8.3% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 10,999 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $749,000 after purchasing an additional 842 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 4.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 261,922 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $17,839,000 after buying an additional 11,776 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 2.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 542,395 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $36,942,000 after buying an additional 11,633 shares during the last quarter. 79.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on EGLE. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Eagle Bulk Shipping from $64.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Eagle Bulk Shipping in a report on Thursday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. B. Riley decreased their target price on Eagle Bulk Shipping from $82.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 10th. Noble Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $84.00 target price on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Eagle Bulk Shipping in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Eagle Bulk Shipping has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $75.50.

NASDAQ EGLE traded up $2.58 on Friday, hitting $54.66. 211,368 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 138,023. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $50.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.97. Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.10 and a fifty-two week high of $78.75. The firm has a market cap of $747.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.32.

Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The shipping company reported $4.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.31 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $144.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.83 million. Eagle Bulk Shipping had a return on equity of 39.29% and a net margin of 41.46%. On average, research analysts expect that Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. will post 16.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th were paid a $1.80 dividend. This represents a $7.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. Eagle Bulk Shipping’s payout ratio is currently 37.48%.

In related news, CEO Gary Vogel sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.79, for a total value of $761,850.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 147,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,492,591.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company owns, charters, and operates dry bulk vessels that transport a range of bulk cargoes, including iron ore, coal, grains, fertilizers, steel products, petcoke, cement, and forest products. It serves miners, producers, traders, and end users.

