Gratus Capital LLC Purchases 6,282 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Gratus Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 9.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,049 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,282 shares during the period. Gratus Capital LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $10,691,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TGT. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Target by 75.6% in the 2nd quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 209 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Target by 96.2% in the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 206 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in Target in the third quarter worth $34,000. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC acquired a new position in Target in the second quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Aurora Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in Target in the second quarter worth $37,000. 78.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Target Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TGT traded up $3.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $162.21. 3,122,200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,845,303. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.86. Target Co. has a 52 week low of $137.16 and a 52 week high of $254.87. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $156.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $158.64.

Target Announces Dividend

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by ($0.61). Target had a return on equity of 30.51% and a net margin of 3.17%. The company had revenue of $26.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.03 EPS. Target’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Target Co. will post 5.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. Target’s payout ratio is 59.18%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on TGT shares. Truist Financial cut their price target on Target from $165.00 to $151.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. UBS Group cut their price target on Target from $205.00 to $194.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Target from $223.00 to $206.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Piper Sandler upgraded Target from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $190.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Target from $190.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.75.

Target Company Profile

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

