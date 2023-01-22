Gratus Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 753,190 Immunic, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMUX)

Gratus Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Immunic, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMUX – Get Rating) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 753,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,380,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Immunic by 21.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 2,387 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Immunic by 30.6% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 22,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 5,182 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Immunic by 3.0% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 188,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,126,000 after acquiring an additional 5,553 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Immunic by 0.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,314,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,853,000 after acquiring an additional 11,708 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Immunic in the first quarter worth $134,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.67% of the company’s stock.

Immunic Stock Performance

NASDAQ IMUX traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.86. 1,578,153 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 734,912. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.36 and its 200-day moving average is $3.23. Immunic, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.11 and a 1 year high of $14.50.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Immunic ( NASDAQ:IMUX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by ($0.05). On average, research analysts predict that Immunic, Inc. will post -2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on IMUX shares. SVB Leerink lowered shares of Immunic from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Friday, October 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Immunic in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Immunic currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.20.

Insider Buying and Selling at Immunic

In related news, Director Joerg Neermann acquired 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.39 per share, with a total value of $25,020.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 18,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,020. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have purchased a total of 31,000 shares of company stock valued at $43,320 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Immunic Profile

(Get Rating)

Immunic, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which develops a pipeline of selective oral immunology therapies aimed at treating chronic inflammatory and autoimmune diseases. It focuses on ulcerative colitis, Crohn’s disease, relapsing-remitting multiple sclerosis, and psoriasis. The firm’s products include IMU-838, IMU-935, and IMU-856.

