Gratus Capital LLC Raises Position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Gratus Capital LLC increased its holdings in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) by 128.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 44,939 shares of the network technology company’s stock after buying an additional 25,275 shares during the period. Gratus Capital LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $7,361,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lincoln National Corp grew its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 216.1% during the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 4,498 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $737,000 after buying an additional 3,075 shares during the last quarter. WESTERN FINANCIAL Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 234.3% during the third quarter. WESTERN FINANCIAL Corp now owns 7,775 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,273,000 after purchasing an additional 5,449 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 209.3% during the third quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 85,276 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $13,967,000 after purchasing an additional 57,708 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 408.4% during the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 14,189 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $2,324,000 after purchasing an additional 11,398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 205.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 554,268 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $90,784,000 after acquiring an additional 372,957 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $207.00 target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Friday, November 18th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $227.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Loop Capital raised shares of Palo Alto Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $183.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $185.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $200.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $229.24.

Insider Transactions at Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks Stock Performance

In other Palo Alto Networks news, Director Aparna Bawa sold 714 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.98, for a total transaction of $122,079.72. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $730,426.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.06, for a total value of $6,158,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,900,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $325,103,464.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Aparna Bawa sold 714 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.98, for a total value of $122,079.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $730,426.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 299,930 shares of company stock valued at $48,677,038 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PANW traded up $5.39 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $146.10. 7,021,503 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,341,559. The business has a 50-day moving average of $152.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $165.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.89 billion, a PE ratio of -296.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.92 and a beta of 1.15. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $132.22 and a 12-month high of $213.63.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 17th. The network technology company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 2.46% and a negative return on equity of 5.02%. Research analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on a customer's network, as well as their instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PANW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.