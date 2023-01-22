Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores (NYSE:AVAL) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $2.34

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. (NYSE:AVAL – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.34 and traded as high as $2.50. Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores shares last traded at $2.49, with a volume of 105,197 shares.
Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores Trading Up 5.1 %
The firm has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.
Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores (NYSE:AVAL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 16th. The bank reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08. Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores had a return on equity of 8.46% and a net margin of 15.76%. The firm had revenue of $611.32 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores
Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores SA provides a range of financial services and products to public and private sector customers in Colombia and Central America. It offers traditional deposit services and products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, and other deposits. The company also provides commercial loans comprising general purpose loans, working capital loans, leases, loans funded by development banks, corporate credit cards, and overdraft loans; consumer loans, such as payroll loans, personal loans, automobile and other vehicle loans, credit cards, overdrafts, leases, and general purpose loans; and microcredit and mortgage loans.
