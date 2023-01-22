Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores (NYSE:AVAL) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $2.34

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. (NYSE:AVAL – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.34 and traded as high as $2.50. Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores shares last traded at $2.49, with a volume of 105,197 shares.

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores Trading Up 5.1 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Get Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores alerts:

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores (NYSE:AVAL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 16th. The bank reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08. Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores had a return on equity of 8.46% and a net margin of 15.76%. The firm had revenue of $611.32 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVAL. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores by 2.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 179,975 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $820,000 after buying an additional 4,870 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores by 19.7% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 50,266 shares of the bank’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 8,271 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores during the second quarter worth about $104,000. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores by 9.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 64,142 shares of the bank’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 5,541 shares during the period. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores SA provides a range of financial services and products to public and private sector customers in Colombia and Central America. It offers traditional deposit services and products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, and other deposits. The company also provides commercial loans comprising general purpose loans, working capital loans, leases, loans funded by development banks, corporate credit cards, and overdraft loans; consumer loans, such as payroll loans, personal loans, automobile and other vehicle loans, credit cards, overdrafts, leases, and general purpose loans; and microcredit and mortgage loans.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.