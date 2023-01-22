H World Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of H World Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seven research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, two have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $49.40.

HTHT has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of H World Group from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. HSBC increased their price objective on H World Group from $45.10 to $57.20 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of H World Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th.

Institutional Trading of H World Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in H World Group by 115.4% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,879,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,599,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006,835 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of H World Group by 179.7% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 900,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,204,000 after acquiring an additional 578,582 shares during the last quarter. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN grew its stake in H World Group by 445.4% during the second quarter. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN now owns 628,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,946,000 after acquiring an additional 513,258 shares in the last quarter. Ocean Arete Ltd. increased its holdings in H World Group by 448.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ocean Arete Ltd. now owns 520,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,454,000 after acquiring an additional 425,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in H World Group by 59.1% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,092,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,628,000 after purchasing an additional 405,759 shares in the last quarter. 44.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

H World Group Stock Up 3.4 %

NASDAQ:HTHT opened at $48.48 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.60 billion, a PE ratio of -46.62 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.69. H World Group has a 1-year low of $21.98 and a 1-year high of $49.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $41.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.84.

H World Group (NASDAQ:HTHT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 28th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $575.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $573.77 million. H World Group had a negative return on equity of 21.89% and a negative net margin of 15.98%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.07) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that H World Group will post -0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About H World Group

(Get Rating)

H World Group Ltd. is engaged in the operation of hotels. The firm operates through the Legacy Huazhu and Legacy DH segments. It targets economy, midscale, upper midscale, and upscale hotel brands. The economy hotel brands comprises of HanTing, Ni Hao, Hi Inn, Elan, Zleep, and Ibis Hotels. The midscale hotel includes JI Hotel, Orange Hotel, Starway, and Ibis Styles Hotels.

