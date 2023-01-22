Harmony (ONE) Price Up 1.2% This Week

Harmony (ONE) traded up 1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 21st. Harmony has a total market cap of $228.04 million and $21.47 million worth of Harmony was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Harmony coin can now be bought for $0.0175 or 0.00000076 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Harmony has traded 1.2% higher against the dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00003074 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0621 or 0.00000269 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0771 or 0.00000334 BTC.
- Terra (LUNA) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00009860 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000006 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $95.46 or 0.00414058 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded 22% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0301 or 0.00000131 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,701.12 or 0.29067034 BTC.
About Harmony
Harmony (CRYPTO:ONE) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 16th, 2018. Harmony’s total supply is 13,756,626,039 coins and its circulating supply is 13,036,701,039 coins. Harmony’s official website is www.harmony.one. The Reddit community for Harmony is https://reddit.com/r/harmony_one/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Harmony’s official Twitter account is @harmonyprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Harmony’s official message board is medium.com/harmony-one.
Harmony Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Harmony directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Harmony should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Harmony using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for Harmony Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Harmony and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.