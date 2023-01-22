Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) Shares Acquired by Creative Planning

Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 184,314 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,127 shares during the period. Creative Planning owned 0.13% of Hasbro worth $12,426,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HAS. London Co. of Virginia increased its stake in Hasbro by 90.6% in the second quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 2,413,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,611,000 after acquiring an additional 1,147,196 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP lifted its stake in Hasbro by 118.3% in the second quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,623,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,962,000 after acquiring an additional 879,972 shares during the last quarter. Sachem Head Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Hasbro in the second quarter valued at $50,766,000. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hasbro by 238.2% during the 2nd quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 833,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,247,000 after buying an additional 587,047 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hasbro by 81.5% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,187,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,200,000 after buying an additional 533,386 shares during the last quarter. 80.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HAS stock opened at $63.32 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company’s 50 day moving average is $61.05 and its 200 day moving average is $69.81. The stock has a market cap of $8.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.76. Hasbro, Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.65 and a 1-year high of $105.13.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 1st will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 31st. Hasbro’s payout ratio is currently 93.96%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on HAS shares. Bank of America lowered shares of Hasbro from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $73.00 to $42.00 in a report on Monday, November 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hasbro in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Hasbro from $84.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. MKM Partners cut their price target on shares of Hasbro from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Hasbro from $74.00 to $66.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hasbro currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.00.

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. Its Consumer Products segment engages in the sourcing, marketing, and sale of toy and game products. This segment also promotes its brands through the out-licensing of trademarks, characters, and other brand and intellectual property rights to third parties through the sale of branded consumer products, such as toys and apparels.

