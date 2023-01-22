Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA) Short Interest Up 24.2% in December

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,510,000 shares, an increase of 24.2% from the December 15th total of 3,630,000 shares. Currently, 9.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 899,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.0 days.

Hawaiian Stock Up 1.6 %

Hawaiian stock traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $12.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 698,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 846,015. Hawaiian has a 12 month low of $9.64 and a 12 month high of $21.71. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.76.

Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $741.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $750.81 million. Hawaiian had a negative net margin of 10.87% and a negative return on equity of 59.65%. Equities analysts forecast that Hawaiian will post -4.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Hawaiian

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, Director Richard N. Zwern sold 7,740 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.02, for a total value of $108,514.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 52,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $733,806.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Hawaiian news, Director William S. Swelbar sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.21, for a total transaction of $76,050.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 26,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $405,894.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Richard N. Zwern sold 7,740 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.02, for a total transaction of $108,514.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 52,340 shares in the company, valued at $733,806.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 16,340 shares of company stock valued at $235,073 over the last quarter. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hawaiian by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,538,996 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $72,838,000 after buying an additional 44,393 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Hawaiian by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,845,245 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $56,051,000 after buying an additional 185,579 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Hawaiian by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,170,999 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $42,767,000 after buying an additional 259,426 shares during the last quarter. Towle & Co lifted its stake in shares of Hawaiian by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Towle & Co now owns 1,552,180 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $20,411,000 after buying an additional 67,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hawaiian by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,029,777 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $13,541,000 after buying an additional 3,047 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.09% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Hawaiian from $17.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. StockNews.com raised shares of Hawaiian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Hawaiian from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Hawaiian in a report on Friday, December 16th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Hawaiian to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.67.

Hawaiian Company Profile

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, Hawaiian Airlines, Inc, engages in the scheduled air transportation of passengers and cargo. The company provides daily services on North America routes between the State of Hawai'i and Long Beach, Los Angeles, Oakland, Sacramento, San Diego, San Francisco, and San Jose, California; Las Vegas, Nevada; Seattle, Washington; Portland, Oregon; Phoenix, Arizona; and New York City, New York.

