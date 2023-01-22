Head-To-Head Analysis: Biotricity (OTCMKTS:BTCY) and ReShape Lifesciences (OTCMKTS:RSLS)

Biotricity (OTCMKTS:BTCY – Get Rating) and ReShape Lifesciences (OTCMKTS:RSLS – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Biotricity and ReShape Lifesciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Biotricity -265.11% -6,795.29% -155.92% ReShape Lifesciences -577.18% -72.89% -58.52%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Biotricity and ReShape Lifesciences, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Biotricity 0 1 1 0 2.50 ReShape Lifesciences 0 0 1 0 3.00

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Biotricity currently has a consensus price target of $4.00, indicating a potential upside of 422.26%. ReShape Lifesciences has a consensus price target of $2.88, indicating a potential downside of 62.57%. Given Biotricity’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Biotricity is more favorable than ReShape Lifesciences.

4.8% of Biotricity shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.3% of ReShape Lifesciences shares are owned by institutional investors. 20.5% of Biotricity shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 8.1% of ReShape Lifesciences shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Biotricity has a beta of 2.04, indicating that its share price is 104% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ReShape Lifesciences has a beta of -0.19, indicating that its share price is 119% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Biotricity and ReShape Lifesciences’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Biotricity $7.70 million 5.16 -$29.13 million ($0.46) -1.66 ReShape Lifesciences $13.60 million 0.29 -$61.93 million ($197.50) -0.04

Biotricity has higher earnings, but lower revenue than ReShape Lifesciences. Biotricity is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than ReShape Lifesciences, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Biotricity beats ReShape Lifesciences on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Biotricity

Biotricity, Inc. is a medical technology company, which is focused on biometric data monitoring solutions. It is also involved in delivering remote monitoring solutions to the medical, healthcare, and consumer markets, with a focus on diagnostic and post-diagnostic solutions for lifestyle and chronic illnesses. The firm’s FDA-approved Bioflux MCT technology is comprised of monitoring device and software components, which are made available to the market to assess, establish and develop sales processes, and market dynamics. The company was founded by Waqaas Al-Siddiq and Peter McGoldrick on August 29, 2012 and is headquartered in Redwood City, CA.

About ReShape Lifesciences

ReShape Lifesciences Inc., a medical device company, provides products and services that manages and treat obesity and metabolic diseases in the United States, Australia, Europe, and internationally. The company's product portfolio includes Lap-Band System, a minimally invasive long-term treatment of severe obesity and more invasive surgical stapling procedures, such as the gastric bypass or sleeve gastrectomy; and ReShape Vest system, an investigational, minimally invasive, laparoscopically implanted medical device that wraps around the stomach to enable weight loss in obese and morbidly obese patients without cutting or permanently removing portions of the stomach, or bypassing any portion of the gastrointestinal tract. It also offers ReShapeCare virtual health coaching program, a virtual telehealth weight management program that supports healthy lifestyle changes for all medically managed weight-loss patients; and ReShape Diabetes Bloc-Stim Neuromodulation, a technology that is in preclinical development for the treatment of type 2 diabetes mellitus. In addition, the company provides Obalon Balloon System, a swallowable capsule used to track and display the location of the balloon during placement. The company was formerly known as EnteroMedics Inc. and changed its name to ReShape Lifesciences Inc. in 2017. ReShape Lifesciences Inc. was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in San Clemente, California.

