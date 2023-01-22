Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) Short Interest Update

Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,020,000 shares, a decline of 6.5% from the December 15th total of 4,300,000 shares. Currently, 5.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 491,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8.2 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on HCSG shares. Benchmark upgraded shares of Healthcare Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Healthcare Services Group from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Healthcare Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Healthcare Services Group from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.50.

Get Healthcare Services Group alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,772,443 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $218,614,000 after purchasing an additional 61,478 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Healthcare Services Group by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,350,572 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $75,743,000 after acquiring an additional 285,326 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Healthcare Services Group by 604.0% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,278,042 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,303,000 after acquiring an additional 1,954,436 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in Healthcare Services Group by 30.6% during the 2nd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,082,094 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,249,000 after acquiring an additional 487,843 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in Healthcare Services Group by 30.4% during the 2nd quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 1,622,515 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,248,000 after acquiring an additional 377,962 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.08% of the company’s stock.

Healthcare Services Group Stock Performance

About Healthcare Services Group

Shares of HCSG traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $13.24. 452,535 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 334,096. Healthcare Services Group has a 1-year low of $11.55 and a 1-year high of $20.54. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.15 and a 200-day moving average of $13.82. The stock has a market cap of $980.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.04 and a beta of 0.38.

(Get Rating)

Healthcare Services Group, Inc provides management, administrative, and operating services to the housekeeping, laundry, linen, facility maintenance, and dietary service departments of nursing homes, retirement complexes, rehabilitation centers, and hospitals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Housekeeping and Dietary.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Healthcare Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthcare Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.