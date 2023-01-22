Hedera Price Hits $0.0706 on Top Exchanges (HBAR)

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 22nd. Hedera has a total market cap of $1.78 billion and $62.29 million worth of Hedera was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hedera coin can currently be purchased for $0.0706 or 0.00000309 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Hedera has traded up 34.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.98 or 0.00078780 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.41 or 0.00058768 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00010758 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0787 or 0.00000345 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001103 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.67 or 0.00024849 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000762 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00004509 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0471 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002016 BTC.

About Hedera

Hedera (CRYPTO:HBAR) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 1st, 2017. Hedera’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 25,211,352,330 coins. Hedera’s official Twitter account is @hedera and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Hedera is www.hedera.com. Hedera’s official message board is hedera.com/blog. The Reddit community for Hedera is https://reddit.com/r/hedera and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Hedera

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedera (HBAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017. Hedera has a current supply of 50,000,000,000 with 25,211,352,329.997326 in circulation. The last known price of Hedera is 0.07025256 USD and is down -3.19 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 122 active market(s) with $86,646,834.82 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hedera.com/.”

