Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HENKY) Price Target Raised to €50.00

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HENKY – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Berenberg Bank from €49.00 ($53.26) to €50.00 ($54.35) in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA from €65.00 ($70.65) to €70.00 ($76.09) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Societe Generale raised Henkel AG & Co. KGaA from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Henkel AG & Co. KGaA from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA from €60.00 ($65.22) to €61.00 ($66.30) and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $64.33.

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA Stock Performance

HENKY opened at $16.70 on Thursday. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a 52-week low of $13.64 and a 52-week high of $21.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.42 and its 200-day moving average is $15.60.

About Henkel AG & Co. KGaA

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods; automotive and metals; electronics and industrials; and craftsmen, construction, and professional industries.

