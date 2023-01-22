Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $11.64.

HT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Hersha Hospitality Trust from $11.50 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on Hersha Hospitality Trust in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on Hersha Hospitality Trust from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their target price on Hersha Hospitality Trust from $13.00 to $11.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th.

Hersha Hospitality Trust Trading Up 3.4 %

HT stock opened at $8.88 on Friday. Hersha Hospitality Trust has a 1-year low of $7.46 and a 1-year high of $12.15. The firm has a market cap of $352.09 million, a P/E ratio of 4.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 2.02. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.09 and its 200-day moving average is $9.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Hersha Hospitality Trust Increases Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This is an increase from Hersha Hospitality Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 24.77%. Hersha Hospitality Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.05%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,708,933 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,556,000 after purchasing an additional 183,089 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,823,991 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,536,000 after purchasing an additional 122,345 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,698,461 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,639,000 after purchasing an additional 17,776 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 787,202 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,148,000 after purchasing an additional 19,638 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 671,347 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,097,000 after purchasing an additional 10,544 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.29% of the company’s stock.

About Hersha Hospitality Trust

Hersha Hospitality Trust (HT) is a self-advised real estate investment trust in the hospitality sector, which owns and operates high quality upscale and lifestyle hotels in urban gateway markets and resort destinations. The Company's 49 hotels totaling 7,774 rooms are located in New York, Washington, DC, Boston, Philadelphia, South Florida and select markets on the West Coast.

