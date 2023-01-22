HI (HI) 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $654,947.53

HI (HI) traded down 2.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 22nd. One HI token can now be purchased for $0.0257 or 0.00000113 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. HI has a total market capitalization of $71.18 million and approximately $654,947.53 worth of HI was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, HI has traded 4.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00010029 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 23.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.41 or 0.00049957 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.79 or 0.00029736 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.05 or 0.00017726 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004373 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $51.69 or 0.00226356 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0241 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0249 or 0.00000109 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000838 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002858 BTC.

About HI

HI (HI) is a token. Its genesis date was July 31st, 2021. HI’s total supply is 9,833,337,402 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,768,384,825 tokens. HI’s official Twitter account is @hi_com_official. HI’s official website is www.hi.com. The Reddit community for HI is https://reddit.com/r/hi_official. HI’s official message board is resources.hi.com.

HI Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “HI (HI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. HI has a current supply of 9,833,337,402 with 2,898,698,243 in circulation. The last known price of HI is 0.02588945 USD and is down -2.10 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 16 active market(s) with $692,834.48 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hi.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HI should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

