HitBTC Token (HIT) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $598,312.86

HitBTC Token (HIT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 22nd. One HitBTC Token token can now be purchased for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000614 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, HitBTC Token has traded 4.4% higher against the dollar. HitBTC Token has a total market capitalization of $206.25 million and $598,312.86 worth of HitBTC Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About HitBTC Token

HitBTC Token was first traded on June 15th, 2021. HitBTC Token’s total supply is 1,522,149,954 tokens. HitBTC Token’s official website is hitbtc.com/hit. HitBTC Token’s official Twitter account is @hitbtc and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for HitBTC Token is blog.hitbtc.com/hitbtc-launches-its-native-utility-token-hit. The Reddit community for HitBTC Token is https://reddit.com/r/hitbtc.

Buying and Selling HitBTC Token

According to CryptoCompare, “HIT is the utility token of HitBTC. It was created HIT to provide users with a seamless HitBTC experience and exclusive benefits for its upcoming products.The official HitBTC Token ticker is “HIT” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed.”

