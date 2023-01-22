Hive Price Reaches $0.38 on Exchanges (HIVE)

Hive (HIVE) traded down 0.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 22nd. During the last seven days, Hive has traded 10.8% higher against the US dollar. Hive has a total market cap of $181.60 million and $6.23 million worth of Hive was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hive coin can currently be bought for $0.38 or 0.00001668 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Hive Coin Profile

Hive (CRYPTO:HIVE) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 20th, 2020. Hive’s total supply is 474,895,803 coins. The Reddit community for Hive is https://reddit.com/r/hivenetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Hive is peakd.com/@hiveio. Hive’s official Twitter account is @hiveblocks and its Facebook page is accessible here. Hive’s official website is hive.io.

Hive Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hive is an open-source blockchain, forged in years of development to bring Web 3.0 to the world. With a diverse community of stakeholders and without controlling bad actors, individuals can experience true ownership in a decentralized blockchain & cryptocurrency.Hive distributes the new coins based on the Proof of Brain mechanism (PoB). Although it also distributes it to the stake holders trough curation and staking rewards so it’s a bit of hybrid, DPoS/PoB. Hive was created as an independent and decentralized fork of the Steem blockchain.The Hive network comes with two classes of cryptocurrency assets named HIVE and Hive Backed Dollars (HBD). Moreover, HIVE exists both under a liquid form (simply called HIVE) and a staked form (called Hive Power). HIVE is the liquid currency of the Hive ecosystem.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hive directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hive should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hive using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

