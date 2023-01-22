HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBI) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 91,000 shares, an increase of 24.8% from the December 15th total of 72,900 shares. Approximately 0.7% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 42,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of HomeTrust Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

HomeTrust Bancshares Stock Performance

Shares of HomeTrust Bancshares stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $24.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,366 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,101. HomeTrust Bancshares has a one year low of $21.55 and a one year high of $32.33. The company has a market capitalization of $379.03 million, a P/E ratio of 11.12 and a beta of 0.62. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.05.

HomeTrust Bancshares Increases Dividend

HomeTrust Bancshares ( NASDAQ:HTBI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.05. HomeTrust Bancshares had a net margin of 21.59% and a return on equity of 8.68%. The firm had revenue of $41.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.04 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that HomeTrust Bancshares will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 17th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. This is a positive change from HomeTrust Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 16th. HomeTrust Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.35%.

Insider Buying and Selling at HomeTrust Bancshares

In other HomeTrust Bancshares news, Director Sidney A. Biesecker sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.79, for a total value of $148,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,581 shares in the company, valued at approximately $807,682.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Sidney A. Biesecker sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.79, for a total transaction of $148,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 32,581 shares in the company, valued at $807,682.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Tony J. Vuncannon sold 6,947 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.59, for a total transaction of $170,826.73. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 46,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,147,516.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,254 shares of company stock worth $498,787. 6.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in HomeTrust Bancshares during the third quarter worth about $563,000. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in HomeTrust Bancshares by 23.6% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 45,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $997,000 after buying an additional 8,601 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in HomeTrust Bancshares by 156.3% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 1,182 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in HomeTrust Bancshares by 2,819.8% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 2,707 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its holdings in HomeTrust Bancshares by 119.2% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 26,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $581,000 after buying an additional 14,300 shares during the last quarter. 58.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About HomeTrust Bancshares

HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeTrust Bank that provides a range of retail and commercial banking products and services. The company's deposit products include savings, money market, noninterest-bearing, and interest-bearing checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit for individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations.

