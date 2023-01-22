Hope Bancorp (HOPE) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Posted by on Jan 22nd, 2023

Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPEGet Rating) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data on Monday, January 23rd.

Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPEGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45. The company had revenue of $166.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.25 million. Hope Bancorp had a net margin of 31.65% and a return on equity of 10.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Hope Bancorp to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Hope Bancorp Stock Performance

HOPE opened at $12.97 on Friday. Hope Bancorp has a 12-month low of $12.27 and a 12-month high of $17.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.17 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Hope Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 3rd were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 2nd. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.32%. Hope Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.94%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HOPE has been the subject of a number of research reports. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Hope Bancorp to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on Hope Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Hope Bancorp to $15.00 in a report on Friday, September 30th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hope Bancorp

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HOPE. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Hope Bancorp by 51.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,313 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Hope Bancorp by 4.3% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 118,438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,904,000 after acquiring an additional 4,897 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in Hope Bancorp by 39.8% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 19,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 5,651 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Hope Bancorp by 57.3% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 70,698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,184,000 after acquiring an additional 25,743 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hope Bancorp by 70.6% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 61,401 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $987,000 after purchasing an additional 25,417 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.30% of the company’s stock.

About Hope Bancorp

(Get Rating)

Hope Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hope that provides banking services for small and medium-sized businesses, and individuals in the United States. The company accepts personal and business checking, money market, savings, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

Read More

Earnings History for Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE)

Receive News & Ratings for Hope Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hope Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.