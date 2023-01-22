Hope Bancorp (HOPE) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE – Get Rating) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data on Monday, January 23rd.

Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45. The company had revenue of $166.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.25 million. Hope Bancorp had a net margin of 31.65% and a return on equity of 10.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Hope Bancorp to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

HOPE opened at $12.97 on Friday. Hope Bancorp has a 12-month low of $12.27 and a 12-month high of $17.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.17 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 3rd were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 2nd. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.32%. Hope Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.94%.

HOPE has been the subject of a number of research reports. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Hope Bancorp to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on Hope Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Hope Bancorp to $15.00 in a report on Friday, September 30th.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HOPE. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Hope Bancorp by 51.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,313 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Hope Bancorp by 4.3% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 118,438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,904,000 after acquiring an additional 4,897 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in Hope Bancorp by 39.8% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 19,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 5,651 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Hope Bancorp by 57.3% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 70,698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,184,000 after acquiring an additional 25,743 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hope Bancorp by 70.6% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 61,401 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $987,000 after purchasing an additional 25,417 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.30% of the company’s stock.

Hope Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hope that provides banking services for small and medium-sized businesses, and individuals in the United States. The company accepts personal and business checking, money market, savings, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

