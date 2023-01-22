Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) Short Interest Update

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,220,000 shares, a drop of 6.6% from the December 15th total of 6,660,000 shares. Approximately 2.8% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 3,930,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days.

HZNP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. SVB Leerink downgraded Horizon Therapeutics Public from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $88.00 to $116.50 in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Horizon Therapeutics Public from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Piper Sandler downgraded Horizon Therapeutics Public from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut Horizon Therapeutics Public from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $118.00 to $116.50 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Horizon Therapeutics Public currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.42.

NASDAQ HZNP traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $113.02. The company had a trading volume of 3,593,179 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,358,314. The company has a market capitalization of $25.61 billion, a PE ratio of 46.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.16. Horizon Therapeutics Public has a twelve month low of $57.84 and a twelve month high of $117.49. The company has a current ratio of 3.96, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $102.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.35.

Horizon Therapeutics Public ( NASDAQ:HZNP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.25. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a net margin of 15.51% and a return on equity of 24.59%. The business had revenue of $925.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $888.93 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Horizon Therapeutics Public will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Aaron Cox sold 36,148 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.17, for a total value of $4,090,869.16. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,348.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Horizon Therapeutics Public news, CFO Aaron Cox sold 36,148 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.17, for a total value of $4,090,869.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,348.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey W. Sherman sold 28,352 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.45, for a total transaction of $3,159,830.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 54,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,074,136.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 100,184 shares of company stock valued at $11,285,478. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HZNP. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,276,662 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,316,812,000 after buying an additional 354,287 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 7.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,619,023 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $966,660,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020,576 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 8.8% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,652,529 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $530,605,000 after purchasing an additional 537,550 shares in the last quarter. Paulson & CO. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 10.4% during the second quarter. Paulson & CO. Inc. now owns 6,199,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $494,432,000 after buying an additional 585,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 3.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,732,387 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $354,777,000 after purchasing an additional 188,413 shares during the last quarter. 91.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Horizon Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which is engaged in the research, development, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Orphan and Inflammation segments. The Orphan segment consists of medicines KRYSTEXXA, RAVICTI, PROCYSBI, ACTIMMUNE, BUPHENYL, QUINSAIR, and RAYOS.

