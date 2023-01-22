Houston American Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:HUSA) Short Interest Update

Houston American Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:HUSA – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 334,500 shares, an increase of 12.9% from the December 15th total of 296,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 496,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days. Currently, 3.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Houston American Energy to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Houston American Energy in the first quarter valued at $122,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Houston American Energy by 293.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 48,185 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 35,925 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Houston American Energy by 186.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 384,546 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,707,000 after buying an additional 250,200 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of Houston American Energy during the first quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Houston American Energy during the first quarter valued at about $441,000. Institutional investors own 18.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Houston American Energy stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $3.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 73,733 shares, compared to its average volume of 150,530. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 28.17 and a quick ratio of 28.17. Houston American Energy has a 52 week low of $1.07 and a 52 week high of $16.61. The stock has a market cap of $38.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.72 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.23.

Houston American Energy Corp. engages in the development, exploration, exploitation, acquisition, and production of natural gas and crude oil properties. It holds interest in the Texas Permian Basin, the onshore Texas and Louisiana Gulf Coast region and in the South American country of Colombia. The company was founded on April 2, 2001 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

