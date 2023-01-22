Howard Capital Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Howard Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 3,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $985,000. Eli Lilly and comprises approximately 0.3% of Howard Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LLY. Insight Inv LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Horan Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 96.0% during the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 98 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 300.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.13% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Stock Performance

Shares of Eli Lilly and stock traded down $5.01 on Friday, reaching $346.07. 5,391,878 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,652,607. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1-year low of $231.87 and a 1-year high of $375.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $362.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $338.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $328.83 billion, a PE ratio of 51.96, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.36.

Eli Lilly and Increases Dividend

Eli Lilly and ( NYSE:LLY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.01. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 20.63% and a return on equity of 80.80%. The business had revenue of $6.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.91 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $1.13 per share. This is a positive change from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.86%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on LLY shares. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $395.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $365.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $281.00 to $313.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $345.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $390.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $384.11.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, major shareholder Acquisition Corp Kearny bought 29,992,668 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.50 per share, for a total transaction of $374,908,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,250. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 63,585 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.94, for a total value of $23,141,124.90. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 103,158,810 shares in the company, valued at $37,543,617,311.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Acquisition Corp Kearny purchased 29,992,668 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.50 per share, for a total transaction of $374,908,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,250. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 120,141 shares of company stock worth $44,151,279. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

