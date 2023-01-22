Howard Capital Management Inc. Sells 9,518 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Howard Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 376,968 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,518 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF makes up approximately 10.7% of Howard Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Howard Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $36,238,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. 80.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of AGG stock traded down $0.41 during trading on Friday, hitting $100.09. 6,095,775 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,510,122. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $98.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.92. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $93.20 and a 52-week high of $112.42.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

