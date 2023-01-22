HSBC (LON:HSBA) PT Raised to GBX 750

HSBC (LON:HSBA – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 725 ($8.85) to GBX 750 ($9.15) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on HSBA. UBS Group set a GBX 700 ($8.54) price objective on HSBC in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 755 ($9.21) price target on shares of HSBC in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a GBX 780 ($9.52) price objective on shares of HSBC in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Shore Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of HSBC in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 585 ($7.14) price target on shares of HSBC in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 695.50 ($8.49).

Get HSBC alerts:

HSBC Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of LON HSBA opened at GBX 592.60 ($7.23) on Wednesday. HSBC has a twelve month low of GBX 434.70 ($5.30) and a twelve month high of GBX 598 ($7.30). The company has a market cap of £118.33 billion and a PE ratio of 1,234.58. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 519.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 511.11.

Insider Buying and Selling

HSBC Company Profile

In other news, insider Ewen Stevenson purchased 40,025 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 479 ($5.85) per share, with a total value of £191,719.75 ($233,947.22).

(Get Rating)

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking and wealth products, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services comprising insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for HSBC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HSBC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.